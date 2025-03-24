CM Revanth Reddy’s Japan Tour Confirmed: To Attend Osaka World Expo 2025

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Japan tour of CM Revanth Reddy has been confirmed. The Chief Minister will visit Japan for a week-long trip in the second week of April 2025. During the tour, CM Revanth Reddy will participate in the Osaka World Expo 2025, accompanied by a team of state ministers, including Minister Sridhar Babu, and other officials.

CM Revanth Reddy to Participate in Osaka World Expo 2025

The Osaka World Expo 2025 is one of the most anticipated international events, scheduled to begin on April 13, 2025. It will be held on an artificial island along the sea coast in Osaka, Japan. The World Expo is organized every five years by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and the event in Japan will run for six months. The last World Expo took place in Dubai in 2021-2022.

This year’s theme for the Expo is “Preparing for the Future Society for Our Lives,” focusing on sub-themes like saving lives, empowering lives, and connecting lives. CM Revanth Reddy’s participation in this global event is expected to strengthen ties between the two nations and provide opportunities for collaboration in various sectors.

A Significant International Event for Telangana

The World Expo 2025 will showcase innovations, ideas, and solutions to global challenges, and CM Revanth Reddy’s participation with other state ministers highlights the growing importance of such international platforms for Telangana. The expo serves as an opportunity for the state to highlight its achievements, promote tourism, and attract investments.

The visit is expected to boost diplomatic relations and create further avenues for business, cultural exchange, and global cooperation between Japan and Telangana.

Stay tuned for more updates on CM Revanth Reddy’s Japan visit and the events at Osaka World Expo 2025.