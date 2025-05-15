CM Revanth Reddy’s New Look at Triveni Sangamam Alongside Ministers!

The highly anticipated Saraswathi Pushkaralu 2025 commenced in Telangana on Thursday at dawn with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy leading the inaugural rituals at Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram.

Accompanied by key ministers including IT & Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, the CM surprised onlookers with his new look—wearing a traditional wheat-colored kurta, diverging from his usual white shirt and black pants.

Also Read: Yadagirigutta Chaos: Devotees Clash Over Bus Boarding, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Grand Arrangements for Devotees at Saraswathi Ghat

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the smooth conduct of Pushkaralu. Every evening from 6:45 PM to 7:35 PM, a spiritual event titled Saraswathi Navaratna Mala Harathi will be held. Additionally, cultural and artistic programs are scheduled daily for visiting devotees.

Temporary Tent City and Amenities

To accommodate pilgrims, a temporary tent city has been established where devotees can stay after paying a nominal fee. The government allocated ₹35 crores for the event’s organization, covering the development of drinking water facilities, sanitation, ghat construction, road repairs, and parking zones.

RTC Special Buses to Kaleshwaram

The Telangana State RTC has arranged special buses from various regions across the state to Kaleshwaram, anticipating a daily footfall of nearly 1.5 lakh devotees, according to estimates from the Endowments Department.

Pollution Control Measures in Place

To prevent river pollution during the Pushkaralu, Minister Konda Surekha directed officials from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) to implement strict environmental protection measures in coordination with the Forest and Environment Department.