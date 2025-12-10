CM Revanth Reddy’s Visit to Osmania University, Small Group Tries to Disrupt the Event, Police Restore Calm Within Minutes

Munsif News 24×7: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Osmania University today as part of his official schedule. While the atmosphere remained largely peaceful, a small group of unruly students attempted to raise slogans and disrupt the environment.

The disturbance, however, was limited and short-lived, as police personnel deployed across the campus immediately intervened and brought the situation under complete control.

Police Act Swiftly to Maintain Order

According to campus sources, the moment a few students tried to create noise near the CM’s convoy route, police teams stepped in:

Students were moved away from the road

Barricades ensured restricted access

Normalcy was restored within minutes

Thanks to the tight security arrangements, the Chief Minister continued his visit smoothly without any interruption.

Student protests erupted during CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Osmania University despite heavy security. Students questioned him about the job calendar he released before the elections which, in reality, has not been implemented.



We want justice slogans in OU #Telangana pic.twitter.com/5paVJmN0MB — Bala kumar Ugadi (@BalaUgadi) December 10, 2025

What Caused the Disruption from Students

A small group of students attempted to stage a protest during Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Osmania University, even with strict security arrangements in place. They briefly raised slogans related to the government’s earlier job calendar announcement, expressing concern that it had not yet been implemented. Chanting for “We want justice,” the group sought clarity on pending job-related issues. Police intervened immediately and restored calm within minutes.

Majority of Campus Welcomed the CM’s Visit

Reports from the ground indicate that most students and staff at Osmania University welcomed the presence of the Chief Minister, who continued with his engagements in a calm and orderly environment.

Officials also appreciated the cooperation of the university administration in ensuring a safe and organized visit.

CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Osmania University concluded successfully, with only a brief disruption caused by a few mischief-making students. Police responded promptly, preventing any escalation and ensuring that the CM’s schedule progressed as planned.