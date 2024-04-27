CM Revanth seeks support of CPI(M) for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy sought the support of CPI (M) for Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

CPI (M) leaders, including State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, Julakanti Ranga Reddy, Sitaramulu and Veeraiah called on the Chief Minister at his residence here on Saturday.

During the interaction, Revanth Reddy urged the Left party leaders to extend their support for the Congress party in Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment as well as in other segments in Telangana.

On the occasion, CPM leaders have accepted the Chief Minister’s proposal and agreed to campaign in support of Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Left party leaders said that as their party is working with the INDIA bloc at the national level, they have decided to extend their support for Congress in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that there was an ambiguity with CPM in one or two matters, but he had full confidence that he would discuss with his party leadership and come to a consensus on all matters soon.

On the occasion, CPM leader Veerabhadram urged the party candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha polls, to withdraw their nominations and to support the Congress party.