CM Revanth taking revenge of people of Sircilla & weavers: KTR

Rajanna Sircilla: BRS party working president & Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao today alleged that CM Revanth Reddy was taking revenge on the people of Rajanna Sircilla district and weavers. He said thousands of weavers’ families were stranded on the road due to the bandh of orders of Batukamma saris.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BRS party office in Rajanna Sircilla district, KTR said, “Today, I am speaking with a very sad heart as the festival of Batukamma is about to begin very soon. Due to the bankrupt decision of the Congress government, over one crore women in the State have been stripped of the batukamma saris.

Neither this CM nor the government has slightest understanding of the intention and the idea behind the Batukamma sari distribution scheme. I tried to speak in the Assembly on the issues of the weavers. If there is any political revenge against me, take it on me.

But I requested the ruling party leaders not to disturb the weavers. This is a foolish government. This is a government that does not know the status of Sircilla,” he alleged. KTR said this was a bankrupt and dysfunctional government.

“From 2004 to 2014, there were suicides in Sircilla during the Congress regime. In a week, nine leaders committed suicide. Their families were on the road. When the Congress government did not respond, KCR made it clear that he would give Rs 50 lakh to Padmashali trust and support Sircilla,” he claimed. KTR recalled that through the ₹. 50 lakhs given to the trust; efforts were made to help 2,000 families by providing interest-free loans.

Stating that after formation of the new State, he said the then CM KCR convened a meeting with the industrialists of Sircilla. “He asked how to make the weavers financially strong. KCR had decided to distribute Batukamma saris to one crore women. He said batukamma saris should be made in Sircilla. KCR is a great man who has made up his mind to create employment for eight months in a year without any problem,” he said.

KTR paid floral tributes to the statue of Chakali Ilamma in Sircilla town on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chakali (Chityala) Ilamma, who inspired Telangana’s brave womanhood and women’s world. “Veeranari Chakali (Chityala) Ilamma is a symbol of the spirit of struggle. She is a role model for all of us in the Telangana farmers’ struggle,” KTR said.