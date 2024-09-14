Telangana

CM Revanth to chair Cabinet meet on Sept 20

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will chair the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at 4PM on September 20.

Many issues, including flood relief works, HYDRA’s current activities and the proposal of its legalization by bringing an ordinance, BC reservation, caste census, formation of 200 panchayats, loan waiver and farmer insurance are likely to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting.

