Telangana: CM Revanth to Release SSC Results Tomorrow at 1 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results tomorrow at 1 PM at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad.

BSE Confirms Preparations

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has verified the information and completed all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth release of the results.

Details of SSC Examinations

The Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 21 to April 2 at 2,650 centers across Telangana. Approximately five lakh students appeared for the exams this year.

New Format for SSC Pass Certificates

This year, the government has allowed the issuance of SSC pass certificates featuring internal marks, external marks, and total marks for each subject. The memos will also display subject-wise marks, grades, and overall results.

At the bottom of the SSC memo, “pass” will be indicated for successful candidates and “fail” for those who did not pass.

No Total Marks and Grade in Final Result Format

Officials clarified that the final result will not include total marks and grade. Only the subject-wise details will be provided.

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can access their results through the following official websites: