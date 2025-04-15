CM Revanth Reddy Urges Congress MLAs to Spread Awareness on Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed Congress MLAs to proactively engage with the public and highlight the welfare initiatives launched by the state government.

During the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, the Chief Minister urged legislators to visit every village in their constituencies between April 16 and June 2. He also announced that he would meet the public personally from May 1 to June 2, as part of the government’s mass outreach drive.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to reach out to people and explain the important decisions taken by the government,” he said.

Revanth emphasized that merely implementing schemes isn’t enough—people must be made aware of them. He encouraged MLAs to treat this campaign as a crucial step in securing future victories for the party.

Focus on Welfare Schemes and Development Reports

The CM instructed MLAs to submit detailed reports highlighting development needs in their constituencies, promising that the government would take full responsibility for executing them.

Among the schemes highlighted was the distribution of fine rice, which he described as a game-changing welfare initiative, comparable to the historic Rs 2 per kg rice scheme. He emphasized its uniqueness, calling it “our scheme, our patent, and our brand,” while pointing out that BJP-ruled states have not adopted a similar model.

Revanth also spotlighted the Bhu Bharati portal for land records and the Indiramma Housing Scheme, calling the latter a national role model. He stressed that real beneficiaries should be identified and provided housing support transparently.

“Transparent Governance” and Opposition Criticism

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s 42% reservation policy for weaker sections in education, employment, and politics as a landmark achievement. He also claimed that the caste survey conducted by the Telangana government addressed a century-old issue and resolved the categorisation of Scheduled Castes, a long-pending demand.

In a sharp attack on the opposition, Revanth accused the BJP and BRS of launching a “poisonous propaganda” campaign against the Congress government. He specifically alleged that false AI-generated narratives were used to mislead people on the Hyderabad Central University land issue, prompting PM Modi to make “bulldozer” remarks.

“Modi is facing trouble after the People’s Government launched a slew of big schemes in Telangana. The caste census will be a death warrant for Modi,” he asserted.

Revanth concluded by saying that the Telangana development model has become a subject of national discussion, which he believes is causing discomfort to BJP leaders.

The meeting was attended by State Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers, and party leaders.