CM Revanth’s convoy vehicle suffers flat tyre

Hyderabad: A vehicle in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s convoy narrowly missed an accident on Monday. The tyre of a Land Cruiser vehicle in the convoy suddenly exploded.

The incident took place at Manneguda of Vikarabad district when Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was on his way to Kodangal Assembly constituency.

With this, all who were traveling in the convoy vehicles were in shock for some time as to what was happening there.

Everyone came out of the vehicles after realising that the tyre of one of vehicles had burst. However, officials have breathed a sigh of relief as no one was injured in the incident.

Later, the Chief Ministe left for the meeting in Kodangal via Moinabad after the flat tyre was replaced.