CM sets 60 days deadline to one- man Commission for submission of report on SC categorisation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered the officials to constitute a ‘One-Man Commission’ for the implementation of the sub categorisation of the SC (Scheduled Castes) in accordance with the Supreme Court’s recent verdict and asked to submit the commission report in 60 days.

The Chief Minister made it clear that new job notifications will be issued based on the report submitted by the one-man commission. Revanth Reddy conducted a review on the implementation of sub categorisation of the SCs and BC social and economic caste survey at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

The Members of Cabinet Sub Committee on SC categorisation – N Uttam kumar Reddy, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka briefed the Chief Minister about the representations received by the Cabinet subcommittee and the implementation of SC categorisation in Punjab and Tamil Nadu and the steps which are being taken in Haryana in the meeting.

The Chief Minister has decided to constitute a One-Man commission with a retired High Court judge to avoid any legal difficulties and set a 60-day deadline to submit the report. The meeting also decided to take into consideration the 2011 Census to enumerate the SC population. Revanth Reddy instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the one-man commission to get the required information from all departments to prepare the report.

The meeting chaired by the Chief Minister also analysed the representations received by the cabinet subcommittee on the implementation of SC categorisation and regrouping of castes in the State. The meeting decided to hand over all the representations to the one-man commission. The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to make arrangements for the visit of one-man commission to the erstwhile 10 districts (everyday one district) to receive appeals and complaints at the field level.

Revnath Reddy instructed the officials to start the BC social, economic and caste survey process in the State immediately. The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the procedures followed by Bihar, Karnataka and other State governments in the conduct of the BC social and economic caste survey.

Responding to the BC Commission Niranjan’s request to create a special mechanism to conduct the survey since the State has no such facility, the Chief Minister said the State Planning department is being entrusted with the responsibility.

Revanth Reddy also directed the Chief Secretary to appoint a senior IAS officer as the coordinator between the BC Commission and Planning department.

He asked the officials to complete the socio and economic survey within 60 days and the report should be submitted by December 9 this year. The local body elections will be held immediately after the completion of the survey, the Chief Minister said.

Government Advisor K Kesava Rao, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy, Law Department Secretary Rendla Tirupati, Chief Minister’s Secretaries Manik Raj, Shanawaz Qasim, CM’s Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others participated.