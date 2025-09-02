CM Siddaramaiah questions BJP’s stance on Dharmasthala case

Mysuru: Condemning the Dharmasthala Chalo rally and the visit of BJP leaders to the family of late Soujanya, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP’s stance and asked them to clarify whether they are supporting Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, Veerendra Heggade, or Soujanya’s family.

It may be recalled that the family has alleged that Soujanya, a minor girl, was kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered by persons close to the temple authorities. Speaking to the media in Mysuru on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Dharmasthala Chalo is not a religious rally, it is a political one.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the matter, but they do not have faith in our police. They are demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Ultimately, investigations are conducted by the police only.

Don’t they believe in our police?” He further asked, “Did the BJP demand an NIA probe in the beginning? For many days, they did not. Only when no dead bodies were found during excavation did they start demanding it.” Quoting Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade’s response, Siddaramaiah pointed out, “What has Veerendra Heggade stated? He has welcomed the probe.

Then why are they still demanding? The very person against whom the complaint is made has welcomed the investigation and maintained that the truth must come out so that the hanging sword of suspicion is removed.”

“We are getting the probe done, and we are not interfering. The investigation is being conducted independently. Let the truth come out, and let the people know,” he added. When asked about allegations of foreign funding, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP leaders have received money from abroad. If the BJP is carrying out all these activities, from where have they got the funding? Who is funding them? Politics should not be brought into everything.

Let the opposition criticise, but not politicise every matter.” On whether foreign funding had indeed taken place, the Chief Minister said he was unaware. “It will come out in the investigation,” he said, adding that there was no truth in the allegations and termed them false. Commenting on the BJP delegation’s visit to Soujanya’s family, Siddaramaiah asked, “Under whom does the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) come? The CBI has already conducted an investigation and given its report in the Soujanya murder case.

Now, the same people (BJP leaders) are asking Soujanya’s family to appeal in the Supreme Court. In Soujanya’s case, against whom are the allegations made? Whose side is the BJP on? On one hand, they claim to stand with Veerendra Heggade, on the other, they claim to support Soujanya’s family.” “The Soujanya case was investigated by the CBI, which functions under the Central government.

Now, they say they will appeal to the Supreme Court, which, of course, is a decision for Soujanya’s family to make. But the question is, whose side is the BJP on? On the one hand, they raise slogans in favour of Veerendra Heggade, while on the other, they pit Soujanya’s family against him. Whose side are they on?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

He reiterated that there was nothing but politics behind the issue. “The SIT is probing the case. Let the truth come out,” he said. Responding to allegations that the Congress had brought complainant “mask man” Chinnaiah to the forefront, Siddaramaiah said, “What did opposition leaders state in the Assembly during the discussion? The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka and State General Secretary and BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar raised the matter.

What did they say? They should not make new statements every day. They are indulging in falsehoods, as there is no truth in their claims.” “When discussions are always based on falsehoods, such situations arise. If anyone had information, they should have presented it before the CBI. Concealing evidence is itself an offence,” he added while answering a question.

In a major development, the BJP delegation headed by State President B.Y. Vijayendra visited the family of late Soujanya at their residence on Monday in Dharmasthala and assured that the Karnataka BJP unit stands with the family of Soujanya, a victim of gang-rape and murder. The family and activists are claiming that 17-year-old Soujanya was kidnapped, gang-raped and brutally murdered.

The move has assumed significance as the family is making allegations against temple authorities for the death of their daughter. A group of activists have also been campaigning against temple authorities. Addressing reporters after the visit, Vijayendra said that regarding the alleged gang-rape and murder case of Soujanya, if her family submits a special leave petition to the Supreme Court, the BJP will bear all expenses associated with it.

The minor girl’s gang-rape and murder was reported on October 10, 2012, at Pangala near Dharmasthala, a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district. Soujanya was a 17-year-old girl, a student of Class 12 in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha College. While she was going towards her house after the class, she was allegedly kidnapped, and later her body was recovered in a nude state

Jurisdictional Belthangady police probed the matter initially, and it was handed over to the CBI. The police have arrested one Santosh Rao in connection with the case. However, the CBI Special Court had earlier, on July 16, 2023, acquitted the accused Santhosh Rao, rapping the investigation and prosecution for framing him in the case.

The court had also suggested initiating action against police officers and others for botching up the probe. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an appeal before the Karnataka High Court challenging the acquittal of the accused in the sensational case.