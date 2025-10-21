CM Stalin bars DMK Ministers, MLAs from foreign trips till 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for next year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has issued a strict directive to all DMK Ministers, MLAs, and district secretaries prohibiting foreign travel until the completion of the polls. According to party insiders, Stalin’s decision comes amid a comprehensive internal review of the DMK’s grassroots preparedness.

For the past several weeks, the Chief Minister has been conducting one-on-one interactions with constituency-level administrators under the “Varu Sagodharargale (Come, Brothers)” campaign at Anna Arivalayam, the party’s headquarters in Chennai. So far, he has personally met more than 150 constituency in-charges as part of this exercise aimed at strengthening the party’s electoral machinery.

DMK sources revealed that while the state government has rolled out numerous welfare schemes over the past four-and-a-half years, many of these have not been effectively communicated to the public. “The surveys indicate that the public’s connection with the DMK has weakened because MLAs and local administrators have not actively engaged with the people,” a senior functionary admitted. The Chief Minister is also said to be concerned that several ministers and legislators have become distanced from party cadres and the public.

“They are unaware of the real expectations of men, women, and youth across Tamil Nadu,” a source quoted Stalin as saying. To correct this, Stalin has instructed all ministers and MLAs to remain within their constituencies, meet people directly, listen to their grievances, and ensure quick resolution through local officials and district collectors. They have also been asked to effectively publicise the government’s welfare achievements and promptly address internal factional disputes within the party.

Only ministers undertaking official foreign visits related to their departments will be permitted to travel abroad — and that too with prior approval from the party leadership. Others must focus entirely on fieldwork, Stalin emphasised.

The Chief Minister further directed that intra-party disputes unresolved at the district level should be escalated to the zonal in-charges, and if necessary, to the headquarters administrators. All internal issues must be settled by the end of this month, he said. “Only by reconnecting with the people and resolving grassroots issues swiftly can the DMK secure the victory it anticipates in the upcoming Assembly election,” Stalin reportedly told his party colleagues.