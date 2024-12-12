CM Stalin, EPS wish Rajinikanth on his birthday

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin extended his heartfelt wishes to superstar Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday.

In a post on the social media platform X, CM Stalin wrote: “Happy birthday to my wonderful friend, Superstar Mr. @rajinikanth, who has crossed borders and won fans from six to sixty with his acting and style! I wish you, who have achieved continuous success in the film industry, a life filled with peace and happiness. May you continue to delight people always.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) also wished the superstar on his special day.

In his message, EPS wrote: “Dear friend Rajinikanth, who has a global fan base thanks to his unique acting skills and pleasant personality, @rajinikanth, my heartfelt birthday wishes to you. As you celebrate the golden jubilee of your film career, I pray for many more years of good health and happiness to continue pleasing your fans.”

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also joined in celebrating the superstar. In a post on social media, he said: “Happy birthday to Mr. @rajinikanth, a beloved and respected superstar who rose from humble beginnings to become an icon of Indian cinema through hard work and noble character. For over 50 years, you have captured the hearts of three generations. I pray to the Lord that you may live many more years in good health.”

Superstar Rajinikanth, one of India’s most celebrated actors, turned 74 on Thursday.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth enjoys legendary status in Indian cinema and commands a fan following that spans generations. Known for his charisma and unique style, his birthday is nothing short of a festival for his devoted fans, especially in Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, fans gathered outside Rajinikanth’s residence to extend their birthday wishes.

Social media platforms lit up with birthday wishes for the superstar, with hashtags like #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth and #Thalaivar trending throughout the day.

Fans offered prayers at the Rajinikanth temple in Madurai, while others performed private pujas to honour him.

This year, fans are also celebrating the re-release of his 1991 blockbuster ‘Thalapathi’ in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Adding to the excitement, updates on movies ‘Jailer 2’ and ‘Coolie’ were anticipated as part of the birthday festivities.