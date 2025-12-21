‘CM Stalin has bias against Hindu festivals’: TN BJP leader

Chennai: Coimbatore South MLA and senior BJP leader of Tamil Nadu, Vanathi Srinivasan, has strongly criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for what she termed as “religious discrimination” and “double standards” in his approach to festivals and religious sentiments in the state. In a statement issued on Sunday, Vanathi referred to Stalin’s speech at a Christmas celebration held on December 20 in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli.

During the event, the Chief Minister reportedly asserted that his government addresses the needs of all religions without discrimination and undertakes developmental initiatives that “disturb certain groups who wish to disrupt Tamil Nadu’s peace.” He also cautioned the public to be wary of those who stir religious emotions for political motives. However, Vanathi disputed the CM’s claim of neutrality, accusing him and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of historically exploiting religious sentiments for political gain.

While acknowledging that Stalin attended the Christmas function, she questioned his absence at major Hindu festivals such as Deepavali, Vinayaka Chaturthi and Thaipusam. “He does not even extend greetings to Hindu festivals,” she alleged. The BJP MLA further claimed that the DMK’s governance reflects systemic bias. She criticised the Assembly Speaker for allegedly disallowing discussions on such issues, calling it an “institutional endorsement of discrimination”.

Also Read: ‘SP facing inevitable defeat, resorting to baseless allegations’: JD(U) hits out at Akhilesh Yadav

Referring specifically to Thaipusam, which falls on February 1 next year, she challenged the Chief Minister to participate in the celebration of Lord Murugan, revered by many as the Tamil deity. Vanathi also attacked the DMK government’s administration of temples, asserting that renovation works are funded not by the state but through contributions and offerings from devotees. She accused the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department of demanding bribes and of restricting Hindu devotees from conducting traditional rituals like ‘kumbhabhishekam’ without approval.

“These are not signs of equal treatment of every religion,” she said, adding that the DMK itself was responsible for disrupting communal harmony. She criticised the government for not complying with the Madras High Court’s directive regarding the lighting of lamps during the Tirupparankunram Vilakku Kaala festival, accusing the ruling party of “deliberate negligence”. Vanathi concluded that instead of spreading the message of Jesus and peace at a Christmas gathering, the Chief Minister provoked religious discord. “By speaking in such a divisive manner, he has once again proven himself an adversary of Hindus,” she alleged, calling his remarks “deeply condemnable”.