CM Stalin Launches Big New Projects in Mayiladuthurai for Tourism and Farmers

Mayiladuthurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a slew of development projects worth ₹7,360 crore and distributed ₹2,000 crore in welfare assistance during his visit to Mayiladuthurai district, reinforcing the DMK government’s “Dravidian Model” of inclusive governance.

Massive Development Push for Mayiladuthurai

Speaking at a public gathering, CM Stalin highlighted that Mayiladuthurai alone had received an unprecedented allocation of development funds.

Key Projects Include:

Poompuhar tourism development

Permanent Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs)

Paddy drying units

Desilting of canals

Loan waivers for 18,961 jewel loan holders and Self-Help Groups (₹13 crore)

for and Free electricity connections for 1,238 farmers

8 New Announcements for the District

CM Stalin made eight fresh announcements, which include:

A new railway overbridge at Needur (₹85 crore)

at (₹85 crore) Tourism development at Tharangambadi (₹45 crore)

at (₹45 crore) Statue of freedom fighter Samy Nagappan

Samy Nagappan Renovation of Kuthalam canal (₹7 crore)

(₹7 crore) Stormwater drainage works in Sirkazhi

in Sirkazhi Upgradation of Poompuhar Harbour

Additional desilting and infrastructure improvements across the region

Stalin Responds to EPS, Defends Welfare Schemes

Taking a dig at AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), Stalin defended the DMK’s schemes, including the “Ungaludan Stalin” initiative, calling it a “family-first” approach to governance.

“All the people of Tamil Nadu are my family. EPS may mock it, but we treat every citizen with dignity,” Stalin said.

He also hit back at EPS’ criticism of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme, which offers ₹1,000 monthly assistance to 1.14 crore women.

EPS Accused of BJP Deal, Stalin Raises Katchatheevu Issue

Stalin accused EPS of “bartering the AIADMK to the BJP” following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He questioned EPS’ priorities, stating that the meeting wasn’t for Tamil Nadu’s welfare but for personal gain.

Reiterating his stand on Tamil fishermen’s rights, Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate diplomatic talks with Sri Lanka for the retrieval of Katchatheevu, stating it is the only permanent solution to the ongoing issue.

With large-scale development works, new project announcements, and political rebuttals, CM Stalin’s Mayiladuthurai visit reaffirmed the DMK’s commitment to inclusive growth while sending a strong message to the opposition ahead of local body elections.