CM Stalin Launches Big New Projects in Mayiladuthurai for Tourism and Farmers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a slew of development projects worth ₹7,360 crore and distributed ₹2,000 crore in welfare assistance during his visit to Mayiladuthurai district, reinforcing the DMK government’s “Dravidian Model” of inclusive governance.
Massive Development Push for Mayiladuthurai
Speaking at a public gathering, CM Stalin highlighted that Mayiladuthurai alone had received an unprecedented allocation of development funds.
Key Projects Include:
- Poompuhar tourism development
- Permanent Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs)
- Paddy drying units
- Desilting of canals
- Loan waivers for 18,961 jewel loan holders and Self-Help Groups (₹13 crore)
- Free electricity connections for 1,238 farmers
8 New Announcements for the District
CM Stalin made eight fresh announcements, which include:
- A new railway overbridge at Needur (₹85 crore)
- Tourism development at Tharangambadi (₹45 crore)
- Statue of freedom fighter Samy Nagappan
- Renovation of Kuthalam canal (₹7 crore)
- Stormwater drainage works in Sirkazhi
- Upgradation of Poompuhar Harbour
- Additional desilting and infrastructure improvements across the region
Stalin Responds to EPS, Defends Welfare Schemes
Taking a dig at AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), Stalin defended the DMK’s schemes, including the “Ungaludan Stalin” initiative, calling it a “family-first” approach to governance.
“All the people of Tamil Nadu are my family. EPS may mock it, but we treat every citizen with dignity,” Stalin said.
He also hit back at EPS’ criticism of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme, which offers ₹1,000 monthly assistance to 1.14 crore women.
EPS Accused of BJP Deal, Stalin Raises Katchatheevu Issue
Stalin accused EPS of “bartering the AIADMK to the BJP” following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He questioned EPS’ priorities, stating that the meeting wasn’t for Tamil Nadu’s welfare but for personal gain.
Reiterating his stand on Tamil fishermen’s rights, Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate diplomatic talks with Sri Lanka for the retrieval of Katchatheevu, stating it is the only permanent solution to the ongoing issue.
With large-scale development works, new project announcements, and political rebuttals, CM Stalin’s Mayiladuthurai visit reaffirmed the DMK’s commitment to inclusive growth while sending a strong message to the opposition ahead of local body elections.