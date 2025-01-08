CM Stalin to Launch Pongal Gift Hamper Distribution Across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the distribution of Pongal gift hampers on January 11, 2024, at a ration shop in Saidapet, Chennai.

This annual distribution aims to provide essential festival items to ration cardholders, with the hampers containing 1 kg of raw rice, sugar, tamarind, sugarcane, Rs 1,000 in cash, and 21 other items needed for the Pongal celebrations.

State Government’s Efforts for Smooth Distribution Process

To ensure a smooth and organized distribution process, the Tamil Nadu government is considering transferring the cash component of the hampers directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to avoid overcrowding at ration shops. If bank transfers face any challenges, cash will be distributed through ration shops using special tokens. This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to streamlining the distribution of essential items during the festive season.

Pongal Special Production of Dhotis and Sarees

The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees, which will be distributed to ration cardholders and beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme. This year’s production cycle shows a significant increase in the quantity of dhotis and sarees compared to the previous year, with 77 lakh more dhotis and 53 lakh more sarees being produced. Cotton yarn will be used for manufacturing these items in 2024-25, and polyester yarn will be introduced in 2025-26. This initiative benefits 63,000 power looms across Tamil Nadu.

Special Buses for Pongal Holidays

In addition to the gift hampers, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13 to accommodate travelers returning to their hometowns for Pongal. Of these, 12,000 buses will depart from Chennai, serving various destinations. Passengers can board these special buses from Termini at Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram, supplementing the 2,092 daily buses already in operation.

Transport Department Steps in to Prevent Exploitation by Private Operators

To prevent private omnibus operators from charging exorbitant fares, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has deployed 30 inspection teams across the state. These teams will conduct inspections, impose penalties, seize buses, or revoke permits for violations.

Full Trains and Rising Bus Reservations Amidst Pongal Travel Rushes

With the festive season approaching, train bookings from Chennai to southern districts are already fully booked, and bus reservations are rising rapidly. Over 75,000 reservations have already been made, with more expected as the holidays draw nearer. Public holidays for Pongal will be observed from January 14 to 16, creating a six-day break, including the following weekend.

As the Tamil Nadu government prepares for the grand celebrations of Pongal, these initiatives underscore the state’s commitment to ensuring a smooth festive season for its residents. From gift hampers to increased transport services, the measures reflect the government’s focus on providing convenience and support for citizens during this important festival.