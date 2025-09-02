CM Revanth Reddy to Distribute 5,000 VRO Appointment Letters at Hitex on Sept 5

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hand over appointment letters to 5,000 newly recruited Village Revenue Officers (VROs) on the 5th of this month at Hitex, Madhapur.

As per the schedule, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and several other ministers will participate in the event, which commences at 4 pm.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, who held a teleconference with senior officials, reviewed the arrangements for the above program. He informed that over 120 RTC buses have been arranged to transport the selected VROs from various districts to the venue, ensuring their arrival by 2 PM. The RTC MD has been tasked with monitoring transport arrangements, while the Cyberabad Police Commissioner has been directed to manage parking and traffic flow.

Special Chief Secretary (R&B) Vikas Raj, Revenue Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mahanti, Fire Services DG Nagi Reddy, Special Commissioner (Information) Priyanka, and Culture Department Director Mamidi Harikrishna also took part in the teleconference.