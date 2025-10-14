CM Revanth Reddy to Distribute Group-2 Appointment Letters to 783 Candidates on October 18

Hyderabad: Telangana government will present the appointment letters to candidates selected for Group-2 posts on October 18, state chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao announced. The letters will be handed over by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during a program at Shilpa Kala Vedika in the evening.

The Chief Secretary, who chaired a review meeting with officials at the Telangana Secretariat here on Tuesday, said a total of 783 candidates from around 16 departments will receive the appointment letters. All state ministers have been invited for this program, he added.

Also Read: Raja Singh Targets Kishan Reddy Over Jubilee Hills By-Poll, Questions His Loyalty

Officials have been instructed to complete the certificate verification for the selected candidates ahead of the event and ensure smooth entry for candidates and their families by 4 pm. Since most of the appointments are from the General Administration, Revenue, Commercial Taxes, Excise, and Panchayat Raj departments, the CS directed the Revenue, Home, and GAD Secretaries to coordinate arrangements for the event. “Candidates receiving the letters will serve in the government for the next 30 years, so the program should reflect the importance of public service,” the CS noted.

The review meeting was attended by DGP Shivdhar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Principal Secretaries Benahar Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Rizvi, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretaries Lokesh Kumar and TK Sridevi, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Special Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department Chekka Priyanka, and other officials concerned.