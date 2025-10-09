CM Revanth Reddy Unveils ‘Telangana Horticulture 2035’ Roadmap

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a book, “Perspective Plan for Horticulture in Telangana 2035”, prepared by Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University, at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. D. Rajireddy, and others participated in the program.