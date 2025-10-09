Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy Unveils ‘Telangana Horticulture 2035’ Roadmap

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a book, "Perspective Plan for Horticulture in Telangana 2035", prepared by Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University, at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 20:05
CM Revanth unveils 'Telangana Horticulture 2035' roadmap
CM Revanth unveils 'Telangana Horticulture 2035' roadmap

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled a book, “Perspective Plan for Horticulture in Telangana 2035”, prepared by Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University, at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Raises Concerns Over Recent US Tariff Hikes, an Increase in the H-1B Visa Fee

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. D. Rajireddy, and others participated in the program.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 October 2025 - 20:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button