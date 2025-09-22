Telangana CM Urges Completion of Pending Land Acquisition for RRR, Compensation to Farmers by October

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday held a video conference with District Collectors across the state to review ongoing and upcoming national highway projects. The meeting focused on accelerating construction work and resolving pending issues related to land acquisition.

During the session, the Chief Minister provided detailed directions regarding the development of radial roads along the northern and southern stretches of the Regional Ring Road. He emphasized that pending land acquisition must be completed at the earliest to avoid delays in the highway projects.

Revanth Reddy also discussed the proposed greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad to Bandar Port and urged officials to finalize the route map promptly. Additionally, he directed that permission be sought from the Centre for the construction of an elevated corridor on the Hyderabad-Srisailam highway without delay.

Highlighting the importance of timely compensation for affected landowners, the Chief Minister instructed that farmers who have lost their land should be paid immediately. He set a target to complete the entire land acquisition process by the end of October. Officials were also asked to provide details of land disputes pending in courts and take necessary steps for their resolution.

These measures reflect the state government’s focus on improving connectivity and infrastructure while ensuring that development projects proceed without unnecessary delays.