CM Yadav lauds MP Minister Vijay Shah for ‘commitment to tribals’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday appreciated state Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for always coming up with innovative ideas for the betterment of the tribals. Addressing the inaugural session of a national conference on Janjatiya Gaurv Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), CM Yadav said that Shah, who belongs to the Tribal community, has always stood committed to helping the tribals through his relentless efforts.

Shah would always come out with different innovative ideas to encourage and help Tribal youths, the Chief Minister said. “Kunwar Vijay Shah, who also comes from the Tribal community, is committed to serving the people from his community. His ideas and experiments surprise me,” the Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yadav also said that Shah’s strong bonding with tribal people has made him a strong leader, and he wins every election comfortably. “When it comes to the election, Vijay Shah’s victory is 100 per cent sure. This type of security is not with anyone (leader),” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Yadav assured all possible support to social organisations working for the empowerment of the tribal community. He asserted that the state government is determined to work for the welfare of the tribal society. The conference was organised at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Tribal icon Birsa Munda, to be observed on Saturday. Notably, Vijay Shah (63), who won his first Assembly election from Harsud in Khandwa district in 1990, has remained unbeaten since then and emerged as a prominent Tribal leader in the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit.

However, recently, he was mired in a controversy for his alleged objectionable remarks on Indian Army Officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after ‘Operation Sindoor’, which sparked a nationwide controversy.