CM Yadav says Congress nurtured Maoism, hails progress towards Maoist-free MP

Indore: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday criticised senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, claiming that the Maoist presence, which expanded during earlier Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, “is near to completely end now.” Speaking to reporters at Indore Airport, Yadav said the Congress had long adopted a confused stand on the Maoist issue and added that some of its leaders offered sympathy when security forces neutralised hardcore Maoists such as Madvi Hidma.

“Several districts in the state are on the verge of being declared Naxal-free, and it is a national success that will open the way for steady development in regions troubled by the menace,” he said. He referred to the killing of former Congress leader Lakhiram Kaware by Maoists in Balaghat in 1999. At that time, the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress government (1993–2003) was in office. “Earlier, a Congress leader was killed by Maoists in Balaghat district, and the then Congress CM was responsible,” Yadav said.

Without naming Digvijaya Singh, he added, “Today, when Maoists are being eliminated by security forces, those Congress leaders are raising questions on the BJP. Congress has always maintained a double standard on Naxalism.” The remarks followed recent comments by Digvijaya Singh after security forces killed top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma in a gun battle in Andhra Pradesh. Singh triggered controversy by suggesting it was a fake encounter involving the Maoist commander and his wife.

Yadav’s assertion that Madhya Pradesh is close to becoming Maoist-free came days after ten top Maoists with a combined reward of Rs 2.36 crore surrendered before security forces in Balaghat district. Officials declared Dindori and Mandla districts in the state completely free of Maoist influence. The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he called a firm national approach against Maoism.

Two days earlier, he had stated, “The time has come to give the last salute to ‘Lal Salaam’. The campaign was to be completed by March 2026, but due to the indomitable courage of our security agencies and police, a roadmap has now been prepared to finish it by January 2026.”