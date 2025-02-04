CM Yogi to Visit Maha Kumbh, Review Security Arrangements

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to participate in key religious ceremonies and personally review security arrangements for the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

His visit comes at a crucial time, as millions of devotees continue to arrive at the sacred event, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Key Highlights of CM Yogi’s Visit

During his visit, CM Yogi will offer prayers at several significant sites, including:

Sangam Nose – The holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati

– The holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati Akshayvat – The sacred, indestructible banyan tree with deep religious significance

– The sacred, indestructible banyan tree with deep religious significance Hanuman Temple – A revered spiritual landmark in Prayagraj

His visit also coincides with the expected arrival of Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is likely to participate in the grand religious festivities. CM Yogi will extend a formal welcome to the royal guest and oversee his participation in the event.

Massive Turnout at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has already drawn an unprecedented 35 crore devotees, with lakhs of pilgrims arriving daily to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The recent Basant Panchami Amrit Snan witnessed a surge in footfall, as thousands of devotees gathered for the auspicious bathing ritual, traveling from all corners of the country.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, the event has been largely smooth, thanks to enhanced security and crowd management measures implemented by authorities.

Increased Security Following Stampede Incident

The preparations for Maha Kumbh took a serious turn following a tragic stampede incident that claimed 30 lives and left over 60 injured. In response, CM Yogi immediately ordered heightened security measures, emphasizing crowd control and safety protocols. His visit today underscores his hands-on approach to ensuring the safety of all attendees.

To prevent further mishaps, authorities have strengthened security for major bathing dates, deploying additional police forces, drone surveillance, and emergency medical teams across key locations.

CM Yogi’s High-Level Review and Itinerary

The Chief Minister had earlier chaired a high-level review meeting from his official residence in Lucknow to assess Maha Kumbh preparations. Given the continued influx of pilgrims, he is now personally visiting Prayagraj to take stock of the ground situation.

According to the Media Centre of Mahakumbh 2025, CM Yogi’s official schedule is as follows:

10:10 AM: Arrival in Prayagraj

Arrival in Prayagraj Visit to Sangam Nose, Akshayvat, and Hanuman Temple for religious rituals

for religious rituals Inspection of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre in Sector 3

in Sector 3 Review of the Triveni Complex and security arrangements

3:15 PM: Departure for Lucknow

Bhutan’s King Wangchuk to Join the Maha Kumbh

Adding a special dimension to today’s events, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan is also expected to take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. His participation highlights the global significance of the Kumbh Mela, drawing devotees, dignitaries, and spiritual seekers from across the world. CM Yogi will personally receive the Bhutanese King and ensure that all arrangements for his visit are in place.

Authorities on High Alert as Crowds Continue to Grow

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit today, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to maintain a safe and well-organized event. Key security measures include: