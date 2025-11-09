CM Yogi warns against infiltrators’ threat in Bihar’s border district

Patna: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, campaigning in Bihar’s border district Araria on Sunday, warned the people against danger and threat arising out of infiltrators ‘sneaking into’ the state, and said that it was essential to keep a check on them to foil Mahagathbandhan’s attempts to bring back ‘jungle raj’ in the state.

Addressing a large public gathering in Araria’s Narpatganj High School Stadium, the UP CM blamed the grand alliance for turning Bihar into a sick state and claimed that ‘puncture makers’ are trying to gain a foothold here and want to sabotage development here — remarks that are likely to create a fresh stir in the electoral discourse. Warning against infiltration from border districts in Bihar, he said that Narpatganj must not be allowed to become a “launching pad for infiltrators”.

He launched a scathing attack on the grand alliance, including RJD and Congress, blaming them for jungle raj in the state and said that the land which once gave several scholars and scientists to the nation was plunged into darkness with mafias running riot. “Bihar, which gave Nalanda University to the world, was pushed into illiteracy and anarchy by the Congress-RJD alliance. This is the land of Aryabhatta, Chanakya, and Chandragupta Maurya, but the Congress and RJD governments spoiled the sacred land with their patronage of mafias and promotion of caste-based divisions,” he said.

He further said that their actions led to Bihar becoming a poor state, even though this is the same land that gave India its golden age. Sharing the UP model of growth, the Chief Minister said that the mafia is being bulldozed and crushed to pieces while their mansions are seized to build homes for the poor. He accused the Opposition of backing and shielding miscreants and mafias.

Senior BJP leader further praised Nitish-led government for Bihar’s development, saying that since 2005, a series of roads, electricity, drinking water, educational and medical institutions have been built in Bihar, and this progress has accelerated in the last 11 years under PM Modi’s leadership. Referring to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that the NDA delivers what it promises and mocked the Mahagathbandhan over its ‘disdain and distance’ from Lord Ram.

Highlighting the ‘sins’ of the Opposition, he said that the Congress had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Ram never existed, RJD had stopped the Rath Yatra, while the Samajwadi Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh opened fire at Lord Ram devotees. The UP CM, seeking votes for Devanti Yadav, NDA candidate in Narpatganj, asserted that the Grand Alliance candidate’s security deposit would be forfeited in the upcoming elections.