Coal India Ltd steps into 50th year with 9-fold leap in production

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) stepped into its 50th year of inception, recording a spectacular 8.7-fold growth in production from 89 million tonne (MT) during 1975-76, to a massive 773.6 MT output in the FY 2024.

With 80 per cent of its entire supplies directed to coal-based power plants at highly competitive rates, CIL plays a key role in enabling citizens to get power at a just price.

The country’s largest coal company came into being on November 1, 1975, as an apex holding company of the nationalised coking coal (1971) and non-coking mines (1973).

Though CIL’s employee strength fell sharply by almost a third to 2.25 lakh now from 6.75 lakh employees during the early years of Nationalisation, the production has taken an upward leap.

Congratulating coal giant, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said, “As Coal India enters into its Golden Jubilee Year with many milestones under its belt, I convey my best wishes to the company. Coal is yet to peak to its full potential in India.

Indigenous production is vital to avoid expensive imports. Coal India has to ramp up production to higher levels in future with equal importance to people-oriented social responsibility, welfare and safety.”

“It has been an eventful five-decade journey for CIL. The company braved many changes and challenges, trials and tribulations but managed to deliver what was expected of it.

From a pure play coal producing company, Coal India is now diversifying into solar power, pithead power stations, coal gasification and critical minerals in the National interest,” the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

Beginning 2007, CIL had been formally observing its Foundation Day celebration as an in-house event. This includes J. B. Kumaramangalam Memorial lecture by either a former Chairman or an Industry expert and bestowing awards on best performers.

This year as well the company will be celebrating the event on November 3 in Kolkata with the Coal Minister as the chief guest and the Coal Secretary as the guest of honour.