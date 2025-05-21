Mother and Son Killed as Speeding Coal Tipper Rams Car in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: In a tragic road accident, a woman and her son lost their lives after a speeding coal tipper crashed into their car near Sandrukunta crossroads in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the family was returning home after participating in the Saraswati Pushkarams at Kaleshwaram and visiting the Bhadradri Temple in Bhadrachalam.

Victims Identified, Several Others Injured

The deceased were identified as Mamidishetty Kanakadurga (54) and her son Venkata Ratnam (36), both residents of Chirutapudi village in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. Kanakadurga died on the spot, while her son, who was driving the vehicle, succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Three other family members—Venkatapathy, Jyothi Swaroopa, and Chetan Sirish—escaped with minor injuries. A young girl, Deekshita, suffered a severe head injury and was shifted to Khammam for specialized treatment.

Driver Trapped in Mangled Vehicle for Nearly an Hour

Eyewitnesses reported that Venkata Ratnam was trapped in the mangled car wreckage. Passers-by and fellow motorists had to work for over an hour to pull him out of the vehicle, highlighting the delayed emergency response in such cases.

Coal Tippers Pose Growing Threat on Highway

Local residents and commuters have raised concerns over the reckless driving by coal tipper operators, especially along the Kothagudem-Vijayawada highway. The overloaded and fast-moving vehicles, mostly heading toward Rudrampur coal handling plant, have become a menace for other road users.

Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, an elderly man, Shaik Moulana of Yerragunta village, was run over and killed by a coal tipper while he was on his way to the mosque for prayers.

Police Urge Caution, Call for Stricter Enforcement

Police officials have initiated an investigation and urged coal transport agencies to regulate vehicle speeds and ensure driver accountability. Locals are demanding immediate action to enhance road safety and reduce the growing number of fatal accidents involving commercial vehicles.