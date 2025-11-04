Coimbatore gang-rape case: CM Stalin asks police to ensure maximum punishment

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday strongly condemned the brutal sexual assault on a college student in Coimbatore, describing it as an “inhuman and barbaric act” that has shaken the conscience of the state. His statement came hours after police shot and arrested three men accused in the incident during an encounter that occurred when they allegedly tried to escape custody. The shocking crime took place late Sunday night near Coimbatore International Airport, where a 21-year-old postgraduate student was talking to her male friend in a parked car in Prithivip Nagar.

The accused were nabbed after a dramatic chase and gunfire exchange early Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the 21-year-old victim, hailing from Madurai, is a first-year postgraduate student of a private arts college in Coimbatore. She stayed in a private hostel and went out on Sunday with her boyfriend, a resident of Ondipudur. The couple had parked their car in Prithvivan Nagar, behind the airport, and were talking when the horrific incident unfolded around 11 p.m.

Three men approached them and ordered them to get out of the car. When the couple tried to flee, the men smashed the window and attacked the boyfriend with a sickle, leaving him unconscious. They then dragged the terrified student into a nearby bushy area at knifepoint and took turns raping her. When her boyfriend regained consciousness around 2 a.m., he called the emergency helpline and informed police.

A search operation was launched immediately, and the victim was found about a kilometre away in a severely traumatised state. Police rescued her and admitted her to a private hospital, while her friend was treated at the Coimbatore Government Hospital. A special team led by Peelamedu Police formed seven squads to track down the culprits using CCTV footage from the area. Acting on a tip-off, the police located the suspects — identified as Guna, Satheesh Karuppasamy, and Karthik Kaleeswaran — hiding near Pattatharasi Amman Temple in Thudiyalur.

When surrounded, they allegedly attacked the police with sickles, injuring Constable Chandrasekar on the left arm. In retaliation, Inspectors Arjun (Peelamedu) and Gnanasekaran (Saravanampatti) opened fire, injuring the suspects in their legs. All three were overpowered and taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital under heavy security. Investigations revealed that the trio, natives of Sivaganga district, had been living in Irukur while working as daily wage labourers. Police said Karuppasamy and Kaleeswaran are brothers, and all three have criminal records involving murder, assault, and robbery.

Further investigation is underway. Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin posted on his official X handle that the “tragedy that befell the young woman in Coimbatore is inhuman.” He wrote, “Words are not enough to condemn such heinous crimes. The culprits have been identified and arrested swiftly. I have directed the police to file the charge sheet within a month and ensure that they receive the maximum punishment at the earliest.” He further added, “Only the continued progress of women in every sphere of life can put an end to such perverted patriarchal mindsets. That alone will transform us into a truly progressive society.”