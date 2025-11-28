Cold Breeze Sweeps Hyderabad, Cyclone Ditwah Set to Trigger Rain by Saturday

Hyderabad is once again shivering as a fresh cold spell settles over the city, with temperatures dropping to 14°C–17°C during early mornings and late evenings. After a brief rise in temperatures earlier this week, chilly weather has returned sharply, signaling the onset of stronger winter conditions across Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana.

Residents have begun wearing sweaters, mufflers and jackets once more as chilly weather grips Hyderabad, forcing people to adapt to the sudden temperature dip.

Current Weather Conditions Across the City

The cold wave has intensified, and experts expect it to continue for the next two days.

Key Weather Highlights

Minimum temperatures: 14°C to 17°C (early mornings & evenings)

14°C to 17°C (early mornings & evenings) Maximum temperatures: Near 27°C (mild daytime conditions)

Near 27°C (mild daytime conditions) Cold wave duration: Expected to continue till end of November

Expected to continue till end of November Noticeable chill: Felt strongly in the past 24–48 hours

Weather observers confirm that the early morning cold has become sharper, causing discomfort for commuters, walkers, and outdoor workers.

Also Read: Cold Wave Alert in Telangana, Temperatures to Drop Sharply on November 29 & 30, Says IMD

Cyclone Ditwah to Bring Weekend Rainfall

Cyclone Ditwah, currently heading toward the south-coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, is expected to affect Telangana by Saturday.

What to Expect

Moderate showers likely in southern and eastern Telangana

likely in Light rainfall possible in a few pockets of Hyderabad

Moisture bands from the cyclone expected to move inland by November 30

Independent forecasters tracking real-time weather patterns also confirm that Cyclone Ditwah may influence rainfall activity shortly after the current cold wave completes its two-day peak.

Expert Weather Insight

Local weather expert T. Balaji (@telanganaweatherman) forecasts:

A strong cold wave active from November 28 to November 30

active from November 28 to November 30 Followed by cyclone-induced showers in parts of Telangana

These combined weather factors make the upcoming weekend a mix of cold winds and intermittent rainfall.

Rayapole & Siddipet Districts Blanketed by Dense Fog

While Hyderabad deals with dropping temperatures, Rayapole mandal in Siddipet district is battling thick early-morning fog.

Fog Impact Observed Between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Motorists forced to drive with headlights

Fog reduced visibility near zero on key village roads

on key village roads Morning walkers used mobile phone flashlights to navigate

to navigate Elderly and children faced severe discomfort

Roads from Rayapole to Daulatabad remained nearly empty

For the past two to three days, villagers report silent evenings as extreme cold forces people indoors earlier than usual.

Farmers, commuters and school children continue to struggle with the combination of smog, fog and biting cold in the region.

Residents Prepare for More Cold and Cyclone-linked Rain

As chilly weather grips Hyderabad and surrounding districts, citizens are sharing safety tips, fog alerts and winter readiness checklists across social media platforms. Authorities advise residents to:

Use warm clothing during early morning hours

Drive cautiously in fog-prone regions

Stay updated on cyclone-related rainfall alerts

Chilly weather grips Hyderabad at a crucial transition point as November ends, with temperatures dipping significantly and Cyclone Ditwah threatening weekend rain. With cold winds, fog, and incoming showers expected to shape the weather pattern over the next few days, residents are urged to remain alert and follow local weather advisories.