Cold wave conditions grip parts of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana remained under the grip of cold wave conditions with some places recording the minimum temperature in single digits on Monday. Kohir in Sangareddy district was the coldest place with a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius. Reddy Palle in Moinabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district was the second coldest place with a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius. Out of 33 districts, 17 recorded the lowest temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Sirpur (U) in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was 7 degrees Celsius, Arili in Adilabad district 8.3 degrees, Nawabpet in Vikarabad district 8.7 degrees, Pothareddipet in Siddipet 9.5 degrees, Damarancha in Medak district 9.5 degrees, and Gandhari in Kamareddy 9.7 degrees Celsius. There was a significant drop in night temperatures at many places, including the state capital Hyderabad and its suburbs. Dense fog enveloped a few areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Adilabad, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for seven districts. According to the IMD bulletin, cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Orange alert has been issued for these districts, which are likely to record a minimum temperature of 5-10 degrees Celsius till December 26.

For districts like Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagtial, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, the IMD has issued a yellow alert. These districts may see the lowest temperature between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius for the next five days. The remaining 11 districts are likely to record a minimum temperature of above 15 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD bulletin, dry weather is very likely to prevail over Telangana over the next two days. Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius at isolated places. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas for the next 24 hours will see a partly cloudy sky. “Fog or misty conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Mist or hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during night hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the bulletin said.