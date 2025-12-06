Cold wave continues in MP, temperature dips to new low at 1.8 deg C

Bhopal/Raipur: During the past 24 hours, weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh remained dry, though the impact of the cold wave was strongly felt in several districts.

Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Shajapur and Shahdol experienced cold wave conditions, while Indore and Seoni were gripped by severe cold wave. Shajapur, Narsinghpur, and Betul reported cold day conditions.

Maximum temperatures showed no significant change but remained below normal, with Ujjain division recording a departure of 3.7 degrees C and other divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Sagar, registering deviations of 1.8 degrees C to 2.8 degrees C.

Minimum temperatures fell appreciably by 2.3 degrees C to 2.8 degrees C in Narmadapuram and Shahdol divisions, with Bhopal division recording a sharp fall of 4.5 degrees C below normal.

Cold winds from northern India have intensified winter conditions, particularly in Gwalior-Chambal and Sagar divisions, where fog has also been prevalent.

Nineteen cities, including Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees C. Rewa was the coldest at 5.8 degrees C, even lower than Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station. Other notable readings included 7.5 degrees C in Gwalior, 8.2 degrees C in Bhopal, 9.9 degrees C in Jabalpur, 11 degrees C in Indore, and 11.7 degrees C in Ujjain.

Rajgarh-Kalyanpur reported 6 degrees C, Shivpuri 7 degrees C, Umaria 7.1 degrees C, Satna 8.6 degrees C, Khajuraho 9 degrees C, and Dhar 9.9 degrees C. Daytime temperatures also remained subdued, with Pachmarhi and Narsinghpur at 23.2 degrees C, Betul at 23.7 degrees C, and Bhopal at 25 degrees C. Among major cities, Indore recorded 24.8 degrees C, Gwalior 25.6 degrees C, Jabalpur 25.3 degrees C, and Ujjain 26.5 degrees C.

The Meteorological Department has forecast further intensification of cold on December 7-8, attributing the trend to western disturbances causing snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

November had already set records, with Bhopal experiencing its longest cold wave in 84 years and Indore recording its coldest night in 25 years.

On November 17, Bhopal’s minimum dropped to 5.2 degrees C, the lowest since 1931. Indore touched 6.4 degrees C, marking a rare chill.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh too is reeling under severe cold. Bastar district recorded a minimum of 3.9 degrees C, while the temperature in Surguja dropped to 4.6 degrees C.

The Meteorological Centre in Raipur confirmed a steady intensification of the cold wave across the state, signalling a harsher winter ahead for central India.