Cold wave grips Bihar; Patna records dip in minimum temperature for 5th straight day

Patna: The state capital witnessed a drop in minimum temperature for the fifth consecutive day on Monday, as the absence of sunshine throughout the previous day intensified the cold conditions. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold day warning for Patna. According to the IMD, dense fog is likely during the morning hours in Patna, which may partially clear as the day progresses, though cloudy conditions are expected to persist.

On Monday morning, moderate fog enveloped the city. During this period, the maximum temperature rose marginally by 0.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature fell by 0.3 degrees. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 19 degrees and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius. The weather department stated that cold day conditions may prevail at isolated places in western and central Bihar on Monday. Light to moderate fog is expected in most districts, along with continued cloud cover.

On Tuesday, dense fog is likely at one or two places in northern and southwestern districts, while light to moderate fog may persist elsewhere. No significant change in maximum or minimum temperatures is expected over the next two days. The IMD has also forecast dry weather across the state for the next six days. The impact of cold and dense fog has been clearly visible on the transport system. Rail services have been severely affected, with several long-distance trains passing through Patna running 10 to 20 hours late, causing major inconvenience to passengers.

At Patna Airport, poor visibility led to the cancellation of five flights, while several others operated with significant delays. Passengers have been advised to check schedules in advance and remain alert until weather conditions improve. In Sheohar, where the cold wave has persisted for over a week, District Magistrate Pratibha Rani ordered the closure of all government and private schools until December 23.

The decision was taken considering the falling temperatures and the health of children. The closure applies to Classes 1 to 8, while teachers have been directed to attend school regularly. Due to the severe cold wave across Bihar, district administrations in Araria, Siwan, Bhojpur, Gopalganj, and Sitamarhi have ordered the closure of all government and private schools until December 24. In Muzaffarpur, instead of complete closure, school timings have been revised.

Academic activities in both government and private schools will now be conducted only between 10.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. In Gopalganj district, the administration has suspended academic activities in all government and private schools, pre-schools, and Anganwadi centres from December 22 to December 24, citing children’s health and safety amid the cold wave. However, partial exemptions have been granted for Classes 9 and above, which will operate only between 10.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.