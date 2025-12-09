Cold wave in Bihar, westerly winds intensify chill

Patna: Bihar is reeling under an intense cold wave with icy winds sweeping across the state. According to meteorologists, complex atmospheric conditions are pushing cold winds toward Bihar, drastically lowering temperatures and disrupting daily life. The Bihar Meteorological Centre has reported severe cold conditions in several districts, including Patna, Gaya, Saharsa, and Katihar. For the past several days, the minimum temperature has remained below 10 degrees Celsius, while in the last two nights, it dipped to around 5 degrees Celsius, significantly below normal for this time of year.

Although the weather is expected to remain dry across the state, light fog and morning mist may cause difficulties for commuters. The Met Department has urged travellers to remain cautious, especially during early morning hours. Cold winds blowing at 15–20 km/h are adding to the chill factor, particularly during mornings and evenings. Dense fog is also likely in the next two to three days, reducing visibility in several districts. No major temperature change has been predicted for now.

Also Read: Indian stock markets open lower amid profit booking

In Patna, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 13 degrees Celsius, both below normal on Tuesday. As temperatures fall sharply, people are turning to bonfires, warm clothing, and indoor heating. The administration has advised citizens to avoid going outdoors early in the morning unless necessary and to take extra precautions for children and the elderly. Adding to the cold wave, westerly winds have further intensified the chill, causing the mercury to drop rapidly.

The Meteorological Department has expressed concern that dense fog may persist in districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Patna, Gaya, and Kaimur for the next two days, significantly affecting visibility. However, there is some relief during the day as bright sunshine provides warmth and comfort amid the ongoing cold spell.

Weather experts said that while there will be no major change in maximum or minimum temperatures for the next four to five days, the mercury may start falling again after December 15. Until then, minor fluctuations are expected. Authorities and health experts emphasise that vigilance and precaution are crucial to safeguarding against the harsh effects of the winter season.

For More Updates Visit Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X