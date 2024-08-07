Come back stronger: PM Modi on Phogat’s disqualification

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a “champion among champions” and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian,” Modi posted on X.

“Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on,” he said.

“Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” Modi said.

Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women’s 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Sources said the prime minister also spoke to IOA president PT Usha and sought first hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of the setback.

He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Phogat’s case.

Modi urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Phogat.

