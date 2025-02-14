COMEDK/ Uni-GAUGE UGET 2025: Application Dates Announced, Over 1.2 Lakh Students Expected to Appear

Bengaluru: Karnataka continues to strengthen its reputation as a hub for higher education, attracting aspiring engineers from across the country. With its renowned colleges, diverse academic programs, and strong job placement rates, the state remains a top destination for engineering education.

The COMEDK UGET / Uni-GAUGE 2025 entrance exam is set to take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025. This unified test will serve as a crucial gateway for students seeking admission to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka and 50+ reputed private, self-funded, and deemed-to-be universities across India. Conducted by the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities, the exam will determine admissions for B.E/B.Tech programs.

The exam will be conducted across 200+ cities in India, covering more than 400 test centres, with an expected 1,20,000+ candidates appearing for the test. Students from all over India are eligible to apply.

Application Process & Dates

Candidates can submit their applications online at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com between February 3, 2025, and March 15, 2025.

Innovation Hubs & Skill-Based Training

Since 2022, COMEDK has established 10 COMEDK KARES Innovation Hubs across Karnataka to prepare students for the workforce with skill-enhancement programs. These hubs, covering 5,000+ sq. ft. each, are equipped with advanced technologies such as 3D printers, laser cutting, AR/VR technology, IoT tools, and robotics labs. Programs focus on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AIML), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Data Science, and Innovation & Design Thinking (IDT).

Official Statements

Dr. S Kumar, Executive Secretary at COMEDK, stated:

“We believe that a student’s merit and aptitude should be the guiding factors for their educational journey. COMEDK UGET ensures fairness, transparency, and equal opportunities for all candidates.”

Mr. P. Muralidhar, CEO of ERA Foundation, added:

“Through Uni-GAUGE, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of fairness and objectivity, fostering the holistic development of India’s future workforce.”

Important Notice

Students and parents are advised to use only the official websites www.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com for applications and information to avoid misinformation.