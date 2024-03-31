Comedy of Errors as Three Bangladesh Fielders Fumble Easy Catch: Video

Chattogram: In a moment that left spectators bemused, three Bangladesh slip fielders were left red-faced after failing to grasp a straightforward catch during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday.

The comical incident occurred when Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya got a fortuitous reprieve, courtesy of the ineptitude of the Bangladesh fielders. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, stationed at 1st slip, Shahadat Hossain Dipu at 2nd slip, and Zakir Hasan at 3rd slip, collectively attempted but failed to latch onto a routine catch, much to the disbelief of onlookers.

Earlier in the day’s play, Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva fell short of what would have been his third consecutive century in the series. Despite his dismissal, Sri Lanka managed to post a formidable total of 531 runs in their first innings.

The visitors’ batting prowess was on full display, with Kamindu Mendis remaining unbeaten on 54 runs at tea on day two, continuing his fine form from the previous Test where he notched up centuries in both innings.

Despite Bangladesh managing to take just three wickets in two sessions, Sri Lanka’s dominance remained evident throughout the day’s play. The hosts struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batting lineup, with missed opportunities adding to their woes.

As the action unfolded in Chattogram, cricket enthusiasts eagerly followed updates from the IPL 2024, with attention focused on the tournament’s schedule, points table, and standout performers vying for the prestigious Orange and Purple Caps.

With the series finely poised, Sri Lanka aims to build on their commanding position from the first Test, where they emerged victorious by a margin of 328 runs, led by the stellar performances of Dhananjaya de Silva, who scored centuries in both innings.

As the battle intensifies on the cricket field, fans brace themselves for more drama and excitement in the ongoing Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.