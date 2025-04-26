Comforting Tea or a Cancer Threat? Every Cup May Contain 25,000 Microplastic Particles

Tea has become an integral part of our daily life — whether it’s a morning ritual or a break during office hours. However, a recent awareness campaign by the Delhi State Cancer Institute has revealed alarming findings: drinking tea served in disposable paper cups could unknowingly introduce up to 25,000 microplastic particles into the body with each cup.

How Paper Cups Contribute to Plastic Intake

According to experts, the inner lining of disposable paper cups contains a plastic coating approximately 80 to 90 microns thick. When hot tea comes into contact with this hydrophobic film, it starts breaking down. Within just 15 minutes, around 25,000 microplastic particles can leach into the tea.

A report by Hindustan newspaper quoted Dr. Pragya Shukla, Head of the Clinical Oncology Department at Delhi Cancer Institute, who cited a study from IIT Kharagpur. She stated that a person drinking three cups of tea daily could ingest nearly 75,000 microplastic particles annually.

Health Risks Associated With Microplastic Consumption

These tiny plastic particles not only disrupt the digestive system but can also weaken the immune system. Experts have warned that the accumulation of microplastics in the body can lead to severe health issues such as diabetes, infertility, neurological disorders, thyroid problems, and even cancer.

Professor Reema Dada emphasized that consuming excessive microplastics poses a grave health risk, leading to potential long-term damage within the body.

How to Protect Yourself

If you are accustomed to drinking tea in disposable cups, it is time to reconsider. Health experts strongly recommend using alternatives such as steel, glass, or clay cups. Additionally, it is advisable to avoid bottled water and opt for filtered or home-purified water instead.

Dr. Reema suggests that by making informed choices and raising awareness, we can significantly reduce the risk posed by microplastics.