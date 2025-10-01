Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increased from October 1, Check Domestic Rates

Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised fuel prices on October 1, 2025, as part of their routine monthly review. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹15.50 in the national capital, pushing the cost to ₹1,595.50 compared to the earlier rate of ₹1,580.

The hike comes ahead of the Dusshera season and follows four consecutive reductions in commercial LPG prices in recent months. For instance, on September 1, OMCs had cut the rate by ₹51.50 per cylinder, while on April 1, prices were reduced by ₹41. Between April and July, commercial LPG prices had cumulatively come down by ₹138 in Delhi, ₹144 in Kolkata, ₹139 in Mumbai, and ₹141.50 in Chennai.

With the latest revision, commercial LPG prices stand at ₹1,595.50 in Delhi, ₹1,700.50 in Kolkata, ₹1,547 in Mumbai, and ₹1,754.50 in Chennai.

However, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders. The cost of a 14.2-kg cylinder remains at ₹853 in Delhi, ₹852.50 in Mumbai, ₹868.50 in Chennai, and ₹879 in Kolkata. In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal, and Visakhapatnam, domestic LPG prices range between ₹850 and ₹925.

The last revision for domestic LPG was a ₹50 increase on April 8, 2025. Since then, rates have been kept steady despite fluctuations in the commercial category.

Meanwhile, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also become costlier, with rates climbing to ₹3,052.50 per kilolitre.