Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Reduced by ₹41

In a move that brings slight relief to businesses, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹41, effective April 1, 2025. The revision comes as part of the regular monthly price adjustments based on global market trends.

Revised Prices in Major Cities

The new prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders after the ₹41 reduction are:

New Delhi – ₹1,762 (previously ₹1,803)

Mumbai – ₹1,714.50 (earlier ₹1,755.50)

Chennai – ₹1,924.50 (down from ₹1,965.50)

Kolkata – ₹1,872 (previously ₹1,913)

No Change in Domestic Cylinder Prices

While commercial LPG prices have been revised, the cost of 14-kg domestic gas cylinders used for household cooking remains unchanged. Domestic cylinder prices have been stable for the past few months, with no reduction this time either.

LPG Price Adjustments Based on Market Trends

LPG prices in India are reviewed twice a month, on the 1st and 15th, based on global crude oil prices and other economic factors. In March, commercial LPG prices saw a ₹6 increase, following a ₹7 cut in February.

Increase in LPG Usage Among Weaker Sections

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), LPG usage among economically weaker households has risen significantly. As per government data, 10.33 crore PMUY connections were active as of March 1, 2025. The number of refills under the scheme has doubled over the past five years, reaching 41.95 crore in FY25, compared to 39.38 crore in FY24.

Moreover, per capita LPG consumption among PMUY beneficiaries has increased to 4.5 cylinders annually, reflecting the scheme’s growing impact on low-income households.