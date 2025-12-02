HYDRAA Commissioner Reviews 30-Year-Old Drainage Issue in Himayatnagar, Launches Urgent Drive to Fix It

A long-standing 30-year-old drainage problem in Himayatnagar’s Adarsh Nagar Basti finally received official attention on Tuesday when HYDRAA Commissioner Sri AV Ranganath conducted an on-site inspection. Acting on resident complaints, the commissioner examined how sewage water was failing to flow properly and instead entering homes, polluting borewells, and contaminating drinking water.

Residents explained that sewage and rainwater from the upper Himayatnagar area regularly flood their locality. Despite the Hussain Sagar drain being only 100 yards away, the sewage still overflows, especially during the rainy season. Himayatnagar Corporator Mahalakshmi Ramangoud accompanied the commissioner and briefed him on the long-pending issue.

Residents Say They Suffered for 30 Years

Locals told the commissioner that they have been struggling with the drainage issue for nearly three decades. Floodwater mixed with sewage regularly enters houses, damaging property and posing health risks. They expressed relief when HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath assured them that the problem would be resolved completely from the basti area up to the Hussain Sagar drain.

Also Read: Fact Check: Karimnagar Graveyard Incident — Here Is the True Story of the Muslim Girl Seen Sitting in the Cemetery

Commissioner Orders Work to Begin Immediately

HYDRAA Commissioner Sri AV Ranganath instructed officials to immediately survey the flow direction of sewage and floodwater and begin corrective work without delay.

Key directives included:

Identify the exact flow path of sewage and floodwater

Replace damaged pipelines up to 6 meters in length

Install larger pipelines to accommodate future requirements

Ensure that the drainage line connects seamlessly to the Hussain Sagar drain

Repair the damaged 35-meter retaining wall near Hussain Sagar

Water Board officials informed the commissioner that several pipelines had deteriorated over time, leading to leakage and contamination. They recommended upgrading the drainage system based on future population growth and water flow patterns.

Officials Accompany the HYDRAA Commissioner During Inspection

Several key officials joined the inspection, including:

HYDRAA DFO Sri Yajjanarayana

Water Board DGM Sri Krishnayya

GHMC DE Sri Praveen Kumar

HYDRAA SFO Sri P. Dattu

Sri CH Srinivas

Other concerned department staff

Relief for Residents as HYDRAA Promises Complete Resolution

The inspection by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath brought renewed hope to Adarsh Nagar Basti residents who have lived with sewage overflow and contaminated water for 30 years. With immediate action ordered and a clear plan laid out, locals feel optimistic that their long-standing drainage problems will finally be resolved.