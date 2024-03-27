Complaint filed against AAP legal cell’s court protests over CM Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: A complaint has been lodged with the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court regarding a protest called by the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) legal cell in the vicinities of courts against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Scheduled for Wednesday across various Delhi courts, this demonstration by the legal cell and AAP political workers has sparked controversy and legal pushback.

The complainant, Vaibhav Singh, a practicing lawyer, has called for an immediate cessation of what he terms as an “illegal call for a protest” within the premises of any court.

Vaibhav Singh’s complaint extends to a request for the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi to investigate the matter for professional misconduct thoroughly.

Additionally, Singh seeks directives from the bar associations of all district courts and high courts to commence disciplinary actions against lawyers and political workers participating in the protest.

He suggests imposing penalties on AAP’s Legal Cell for orchestrating what he believes to be an unauthorised demonstration within court boundaries.

According to the complaint, the trend of political parties mobilising their legal arms to strike, protest, or call for boycotts within court vicinities has become increasingly common, sometimes aiming to pressure law enforcement or the judiciary.

Specifically, the complaint highlights a video posted by Sanjiv Nasiar, an advocate and Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, on his X account.

In the video, Nasiar criticises the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal as unlawful and alleges it was motivated by the Central government, a claim that the complainant argues is unfounded and damages the reputation of law enforcement agencies and the government.

“That Mr. Sanjiv Nasiar (Advocate) who is also the vice chairman of Bar Council of Delhi had put a video on his twitter handle on 26.03.2024 at about 03:45PM calling the arrest of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. Arvind Kejriwal as illegal and also gone to the extent of saying that the arrest by Enforcement Directorate is on the behest of Central Government,” the complainant said.

The AAP Legal Cell’s protest is slated to occur in several key legal locations in Delhi, including the High Court, Patiala House Court, and others, potentially marking a significant confrontation between political activism and legal professional conduct standards.