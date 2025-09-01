HYDRAA on Alert After Citizens Slam Negligence; 43 Complaints Filed Over Monsoon Problems in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Complaints of flooding and dirty water have been increasing in the city and suburbs during the monsoon season. A total of 43 complaints were registered by the public in the Hyderabad Prajawani program on Monday. Citizens expressed anger over the negligence of the concerned departments and the lack of proper drain cleaning.

Residents said their colonies were getting submerged due to blockages in drains. Some added that sacks, stones, and garbage were obstructing the water flow, leading to flooding inside houses.

A former central officer from Banjara Hills Road No. 5 complained that although a 60-foot road was planned, only 20 feet now remains. Similarly, in Gappannapalli village (Ranga Reddy district), the local welfare association alleged that ponds were being encroached upon and polluted by the release of dirty water, resulting in foul smells and even dead fish.

Representatives from Hayatnagar complained that floodwater and sewage from 16 colonies were earlier flowing into the Kapalla pond, but the drain was now diverted towards the forest area, putting their settlements at risk of submersion.

In Madhapur (Sherlingampally), residents said that stones and soil had been dumped to block a 100-foot road drain, causing severe waterlogging and even the collapse of one house.

Another complaint was filed against attempts to encroach on a graveyard in Balapur, despite court orders. In Pratap Sangaram (Ghatkesar), plot owners alleged that road and parkland had been illegally fenced and encroached upon inside their colony.

Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath, while reviewing all the complaints, directed the concerned departments to take immediate action.