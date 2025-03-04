Completion of First Double-Decker Flyover Delayed Until March 2025

Patna: The much-anticipated completion of Patna’s first double-decker flyover faces yet another delay, pushing its expected opening to March 2025.

Initially set for completion by January and later revised to February, officials from the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) now confirm the extension, attributing it to ongoing work by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for the Patna metro rail project.

Project Overview: Transforming Traffic on Ashok Rajpath

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone for this ambitious flyover project in December 2021. Designed to decongest the heavily trafficked Ashok Rajpath, the 2.2-km-long structure will serve as a vital link between Gandhi Maidan and NIT More, facilitating smoother traffic flow at three levels. A dedicated parking zone will be established under the flyover to accommodate vehicles.

The project, valued at Rs 442 crore, consists of two levels, ensuring optimal traffic distribution:

First Level: A 1.5-km corridor connecting Patna College to BN College, easing traffic in the city’s educational hub.

A 1.5-km corridor connecting Patna College to BN College, easing traffic in the city’s educational hub. Second Level: A 2.2-km stretch from Kargil Chowk to Science College, allowing unidirectional vehicle movement towards Patna College and BN College.

Each tier features two lanes, maintaining a width of 7.5 meters to support seamless vehicular movement. The design aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion, a long-standing issue in Patna.

Progress & Current Status

According to engineers overseeing the construction, approximately 91% of the civil work is complete, with the remaining 9% expected to be finished within the next month. The remaining tasks include:

Expansion joints

Wearing coat application

Crack barrier installation

Side railing and noise barrier installation

Service road development

Hanging garden setup on pillars

Painting and aesthetic enhancements

Reports indicate that all 120 pillars supporting the flyover have been constructed. Additionally, 106 out of 112 spans—comprising the deck slab, girders, and driving surface—have been completed. Slab work between the Public Health Institute and PMCH, particularly between pillars 25 to 32 and 41 to 43, is currently underway.

As per BRPNNL, 99% of the substructure and 88% of the superstructure are complete. Engineers have accelerated construction significantly, completing 16 spans within a month. The remaining 14 slabs are expected to be completed by the end of March 2025.

Challenges & Delays: The Impact of Metro Rail Work

Project engineers assert that the work could have been completed on schedule had the land near Anjuman Islamiya Hall and PMCH been available sooner. Due to the metro rail project’s underground station construction, land acquisition delays forced an extension of the deadline.

“From September to January, we ramped up the construction pace elevenfold. The flyover is now expected to be open for traffic by April this year,” said an engineer associated with the project.

Enhanced Connectivity & Key Features

The double-decker flyover will provide direct access to JP Ganga Path via Krishna Ghat. Additional key features include:

Five Ramps: Located near Patna University, Patna College, BN College, and Kargil Chowk, ensuring smooth entry and exit.

Located near Patna University, Patna College, BN College, and Kargil Chowk, ensuring smooth entry and exit. Multi-Level Car Parking Integration: The flyover will connect to the proposed parking facility at PMCH through four linking points, enabling faster ambulance movement to the hospital.

The flyover will connect to the proposed parking facility at PMCH through four linking points, enabling faster ambulance movement to the hospital. Additional Spans: Beyond the initial 120 spans, 12 more will be constructed from pillar 26 to PMCH’s multi-level car parking once the hospital building is ready.

Upon completion, traffic will be shifted to the new flyover levels, allowing for repairs to the existing ground-level roads. Officials anticipate a three-week road repair period following the flyover’s operational launch. Given the commercial significance of the area, designated parking zones under the flyover will help manage vehicular congestion efficiently.