Condolences Paid to Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed; Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Telangana Unit to Elect New President

Hyderabad: Siddiqullah Chowdhury, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (West Bengal chapter) and Minister in charge of Mass Education and Library Services, Government of West Bengal, addressed a media conference at Zam Zam Masjid, Bagh Amberpet, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by notable scholars including Hafiz Nadeem Siddiqui, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maharashtra; Maulana Musaddiq-ul-Qasmi; Hafiz Peer Khaliq Ahmed Sabir, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Mufti Ilyas Ahmed Hamid, among others.

The leaders offered condolences on the demise of Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, former MLC and President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), and visited his grave to offer prayers. During his more than three-decade tenure, Maulana Peer Shabbir Ahmed enrolled over 4.5 lakh members in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, with a presence across 22 states and over 1.12 crore primary members, continues to work for the protection of Islamic identity, preservation of religious institutions, educational and social upliftment, and promoting communal harmony.

Responding to a query, Siddiqullah Chowdhury stated that the Telangana State body, in consultation with its members, will soon elect and announce the new president for the Telangana unit.