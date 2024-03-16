Cong-led UDF holds mass night march against CAA

Kannur: Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) activists led by UDF candidates K Sudhakaran (Kannur), Rajmohan Unnithan (Kasaragod), and Shafi Parambil (Vadakara) organised a night march at Kannur town on Friday night.

The trio of UDF candidates travel in an open jeep to show their protest in public against the central government’s notification of the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Former KPCC President and Kannur MP, K Sudhakaran, has said the UDF will resort to all types of defence against the BJP’s communal agenda in the coming days.

The CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and UDF have been carrying out their protest marches across and using the highlighting words against CAA as a major topic to garner Muslim votes in Kerala during the Loksabha elections.

Thousands of people, including women and children, attended the protest march carrying “torch lights” and banners, which started from Caltex Junction around 2230 hrs. and ended in Kannur City around midnight.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State Vice President Abdurahman Kallayi, District President Abdul Kareem, and District Congress Committee (DCC) President Martin George also addressed the gathering in Kannur City.