Congratulations Pour in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as They Announce Second Pregnancy

Celebrity couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child. In a joyful reel, the couple danced to the tune of “Price Tag” before proudly showcasing Gauahar’s baby bump.

Gauahar captioned the post:

“Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

Also Read: SA Test Skipper Bavuma Suffers Elbow Injury Ahead of WTC Final

Love and Wishes from Celebrities

Following the announcement, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from industry friends.

Anita Hassanandani commented: “Congratulations.”

commented: “Congratulations.” Mahhi Vij enthusiastically wrote: “Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

enthusiastically wrote: “Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.” Vishal Dadlani shared his heartfelt wishes: “Love to all 4 of you! The rest of the family too!”

Fans Join in the Celebration

The couple’s fans were equally excited.

One user wrote: “Congratulations for everything. This is such great news.”

Another shared: “Omggggg!!!!!! Congratulations you beautiful people!!!! Soo soo happy for you guyss.”

A Love Story That Keeps Blooming

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. Surrounded by close family and friends, their wedding was a true fairytale moment.

Welcoming Baby Zehaan in 2023

On May 10, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zehaan. They revealed his name a month later with a touching post:

“Our ZEHAAN. Revealing our little one’s name, ma sha Allah on his 1-month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him, and requesting for privacy for our lil Jaan.”

Looking Ahead

With another baby on the way, Gauahar and Zaid’s family is growing, and fans everywhere are thrilled for them. As their journey continues, they remain surrounded by love, prayers, and warm wishes.