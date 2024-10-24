Congress Accused of Exploiting Communal Violence to Secure Muslim Votes in Telangana

Muslim intellectuals and social activists have charged the Congress party with a historical pattern of marginalizing the Muslim community and inciting communal tensions, now evident in Telangana.

During a press conference in Hyderabad, they alleged that since the Congress came to power in the state, it has been executing a calculated plan to suppress Muslim leadership while fostering an atmosphere of fear through orchestrated communal unrest.

SM Abdul Qadeer, president of Rashtriya Muslim Morcha and a prominent social worker, criticized the lack of Muslim representation in Revanth Reddy’s government, claiming that the Congress has long used communal violence as a tactic to gain Muslim votes during elections. He pointed to the recent violence in Jainoor, suggesting that authorities were aware of the threat but failed to prevent it.

He further emphasized that recent communal incidents, including the desecration of a temple in Secunderabad, demonstrate a systemic failure of the government and police to protect the interests of the Muslim community. Activist Khalida Parveen also condemned the administration, comparing the current situation to the anti-Muslim violence seen in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, accusing the government of giving a free hand to perpetrators of violence.

The activists called for immediate action, including compensation for victims of the Jainoor violence and accountability for the officials who failed to act.