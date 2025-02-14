Congress Accuses U.S. of Prioritizing Profit Over Respect in F-35 Jet Deal Announcement

Congress MP Tariq Anwar has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement regarding the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to India, accusing the United States of prioritizing profit over respect in its dealings with India. Anwar’s remarks come as part of his broader critique of the U.S.-India relationship, particularly in light of recent developments in bilateral talks between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress Criticizes U.S. for Focusing on Profit Over Honor

In a statement to IANS, Anwar expressed concern that the primary goal of the United States in its dealings with India is to secure as many profitable deals as possible. He stated, “The core aim of the United States and India’s relationship is clear: to strike as many deals as possible to maximize profits. As for showing respect or honor to India, we’ve witnessed firsthand how the U.S. government has treated Indian citizens in recent days.”

This comment follows the U.S.’s decision to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to India, a deal that has raised questions about the broader nature of the U.S.-India partnership.

Anwar also reacted to Prime Minister Modi’s recent comments about India’s stance on illegal immigrants, particularly those residing in the U.S. During his visit to the United States, PM Modi had stated that India would work to bring back citizens living illegally in the U.S., emphasizing that anyone who enters a country illegally should not have the right to remain there.

Anwar criticized the Prime Minister’s remarks, saying, “Perhaps the Prime Minister is unaware of the importance of human rights.” He emphasized that human rights should be a vital part of global responsibility but are seemingly overlooked in certain policies, particularly when it comes to immigration.

Extradition of Tahawwur Rana: Anwar’s Reaction

The Congress leader also commented on the U.S. decision to extradite Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Following a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump, the U.S. confirmed that Rana would be handed over to Indian authorities.

Anwar welcomed this development, stating, “If such individuals are extradited to India, it will undoubtedly benefit our courts and the judicial process.” He stressed that justice must prevail in cases of terrorism, and this extradition would aid in ensuring that justice is served.

Anwar Critiques PM Modi’s Negotiation Skills

Anwar also took aim at Trump’s recent comments, where he praised PM Modi as “a much tougher and better negotiator” than him. Anwar questioned the Prime Minister’s negotiation skills, asserting, “A negotiator cannot be so skilled if they fail to protect their own citizens or uphold their dignity. A true negotiator should be able to safeguard their people’s interests.”

Also Read: PM Modi Raised Alarm Over Rana’s Acquittal in 2011, U.S. President Backs His Stance a Decade Later



PM Modi’s U.S. Visit: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

PM Modi’s recent visit to the U.S. marked a new chapter in U.S.-India relations, with bilateral talks focused on issues such as trade, defense, technology, energy, and security. The discussions were the first since Trump began his second term in office, underscoring the significance of this partnership in global geopolitics.

Congress Accuses U.S. of Prioritizing Profit Over Respect in F-35 Jet Deal Announcement

The visit comes shortly after Modi’s trip to France, and it concludes with an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people ties, trade, and security collaboration between the two nations.