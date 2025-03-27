Congress Demands Action Against Harish Rao for Taking Photos in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The Congress party has urged Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take strict action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao for allegedly taking photographs within the premises of the House, an act that violates Assembly norms.

Congress Accuses Harish Rao of Violating Assembly Rules

Government whip Aadi Srinivas formally addressed a letter to the Speaker, expressing concerns over Harish Rao’s actions, which he described as a breach of legislative protocol.

According to Srinivas, the senior BRS leader took photographs during a heated Assembly session on Wednesday and later forwarded them to media outlets for publication.

“Taking videos and photographs within the premises of the House is strictly prohibited. The Speaker has given several rulings on this issue on multiple occasions, yet Harish Rao disregarded these regulations,” Srinivas stated in his letter.

BRS Accused of Misconduct in Assembly

The government whip also criticized BRS legislators for their recent behavior, claiming that they were repeatedly violating established norms. He referenced an incident two days earlier when BRS MLAs walked out of an Assembly session in protest, then staged a demonstration in the Assembly lounge and at the entrance of the MLAs’ alighting point.

“BRS legislators not only disrupted proceedings but also clicked videos and photographs within the Assembly premises and distributed them to the media,” Srinivas added, further urging the Speaker to take strict disciplinary action.

Speaker Confronts Harish Rao Over Photographing Incident

During the Assembly session, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar directly addressed Harish Rao for taking photos on his mobile phone amidst an intense debate between the ruling Congress members and the opposition BRS.

The Speaker reminded Harish Rao of his extensive legislative experience, pointing out that he had served as a minister for over a decade, including in the role of legislative affairs minister.

“You have worked as a minister for legislative affairs. Don’t you know that taking photographs in the House and Assembly hall is strictly prohibited?” the Speaker questioned Rao, visibly upset over the violation of Assembly decorum.

Harish Rao Ordered to Delete Photographs

Following the confrontation, the Speaker directed Harish Rao to immediately delete all photographs taken inside the House. However, it remains unclear whether any further disciplinary action will be taken against the senior BRS leader.

Congress Seeks Strict Action Against BRS Legislators

Congress has intensified its demand for action, emphasizing that repeated rule violations by opposition legislators set a dangerous precedent. The party asserts that such behavior undermines the dignity of the Assembly and should not be tolerated.

What Does the Assembly Rule Say About Taking Photos?

As per Assembly guidelines, members are prohibited from recording videos or taking photographs inside the House. These rules are enforced to maintain order and prevent unauthorized dissemination of internal Assembly proceedings. Any violation of this rule can result in disciplinary action, including suspension.

Political Reactions and Ongoing Tensions

The incident has further escalated tensions between Congress and BRS, with the ruling party accusing the opposition of deliberate disruptions. Meanwhile, BRS leaders have defended Harish Rao, calling Congress’s reaction an overreach and an attempt to divert attention from pressing governance issues.

As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on the Speaker’s next course of action regarding the alleged misconduct. With political tempers flaring, this development could add to the already heated political landscape in Telangana.