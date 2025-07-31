Telangana

Telangana Congress all set to launch “Janahita” Padayatra from Parigi Today



Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 July 2025 - 16:17
Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to launch the party’s “Janahita” Padayatra and Shramadanam program this evening.

The padayatra will commence at 1700 hours from Parigi in Rangareddy district and will continue for four days, culminating in Khanapur on August 4.

AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will join Mahesh Kumar Goud in the inaugural phase of the walkathon, which is aimed at taking the development and welfare initiatives of the Congress government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the people.

The program also seeks to strengthen the party organization and gear up for the upcoming local body elections.

The starting point of the padayatra has been decked up with cutouts and flex banners, and Congress workers are expected to participate in large numbers. The first phase of the “Janahita” Padayatra will cover the stretch from Parigi to Khanapur under the supervision of the TPCC.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
