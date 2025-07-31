Telangana Congress all set to launch “Janahita” Padayatra from Parigi Today

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud is set to launch the party’s “Janahita” Padayatra and Shramadanam program this evening.

The padayatra will commence at 1700 hours from Parigi in Rangareddy district and will continue for four days, culminating in Khanapur on August 4.

AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan will join Mahesh Kumar Goud in the inaugural phase of the walkathon, which is aimed at taking the development and welfare initiatives of the Congress government under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the people.

The program also seeks to strengthen the party organization and gear up for the upcoming local body elections.

The starting point of the padayatra has been decked up with cutouts and flex banners, and Congress workers are expected to participate in large numbers. The first phase of the “Janahita” Padayatra will cover the stretch from Parigi to Khanapur under the supervision of the TPCC.