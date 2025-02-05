Congress and Majlis Clash in Nampally: Tensions Escalate Over Teacher Salaries

Hyderabad: A Tense Standoff in Nampally as Congress Workers Clash with Majlis MLA

A tense situation unfolded in Nampally on Wednesday when a dispute erupted between Congress and Majlis workers over the payment of teacher salaries at a private school. The clash centered around unpaid salaries for teachers, which escalated after Majlis MLA Majid Hussain took the initiative to pay Rs 2 lakh from his own pocket to cover the overdue salaries.

According to reports, Congress workers attempted to enter the school in protest, demanding their involvement in the resolution of the matter. However, the police intervened and removed the Congress workers from the premises to avoid further confrontation.

Majlis MLA Steps In to Pay Salaries, Easing Tensions

Majid Hussain’s action of personally paying the salaries has been seen as a significant gesture of support for the school’s teachers, who had been facing delays in their pay. The Rs 2 lakh contribution was aimed at easing the financial strain on the staff and bringing the situation under control.

Congress Workers Protest Over Political Rivalry

Despite the resolution of the salary issue, Congress workers were reportedly dissatisfied with the involvement of Majlis in the matter and attempted to create a scene. The political rivalry between Congress and Majlis in the Nampally area has intensified in recent months, with both parties seeking to assert their influence in the region.

The police managed to restore order, and the situation calmed after the Congress workers were removed from the scene.

Impact of the Incident on Local Politics

This clash between Congress and Majlis over a local issue highlights the growing tensions between the two parties, with each trying to score political points. The situation in Nampally continues to be closely monitored as it could have broader implications for the upcoming elections in the region.